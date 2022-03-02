Part-time farmers are finding it difficult to be available for Teagasc farm walks of late, says the Dealer.

I’ve been thinking lately that I may split myself in two in light of recent and planned Teagasc spring beef farm walks and events.

Like many part-time farmers, between the home farm and the investigative journalism day job, I barely have time for a cup of tea.

Is there anything to be said for something in the evenings?

Or is Teagasc looking to save electricity costs by holding farm walks and events during the day between 11am and 3pm?

There was a time you could get the cows milked, scoff down the dinner and head off for a bit of evening education. You’d miss the social element of it too.

As a part-time farmer, I’m sure Teagasc, like Minister Pippa Hackett, would be glad to see me.