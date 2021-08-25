Thursday

Dry, sunny conditions will dominate Thursday. The morning will see misty and foggy conditions, especially across the midlands. However, this will burn off to low cloud as the morning progresses. Some fog will linger in coastal areas throughout the day.

While there will be sunny conditions throughout the day for most areas, northern and eastern coastal counties will experience more cloud.

Light north to northeast breezes will be predominant.

Temperatures will range from 21°C to 26°C, warmest away from eastern and northern coasts.

Thursday night will stay dry, starting off clear but becoming foggy later in the night, with light easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 14°C.

Friday

Friday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Any lingering overnight fog will clear in the morning as sunny spells develop.

Some low fog may persist in coastal areas, with light easterly breezes.

Temperatures will range from 19°C near eastern coasts to 20°C to 23°C elsewhere. Warmest conditions will be experienced in Atlantic coastal counties.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with some cloud and fog developing towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 12°C, with near calm conditions.

Saturday

Dry conditions, with some light winds are expected on Saturday. Sunny spells will be widespread, however cloud will increase later in the day over northern areas.

There will be light northerly breezes, with highest temperatures of 20°C to 23°C.

Some foggy patches will form through the night, but otherwise clear conditions are forecast.

Temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C.

Sunday

While it will be dry, there will be increased cloud cover over some areas on Sunday. There will be some sunny spells across the country, but cloudier in the north and northwest. Winds will be light and northeasterly.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17°C to 19°C in northern areas and 19°C to 23°C elsewhere. Sunday night will be clear and dry, however some fog will form as dawn approaches. Lowest temperatures ranging from 10°C to 13°C.

Next week

The dry, settled spell of weather is forecast to continue, with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday likely to experience little to no rain. Sunny spells will also continue, with winds light, east to northeast in direction. Highest temperatures will be 17°C to 21°C, with highest temperatures in the west.