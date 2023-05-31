Little change is forecast for Friday with another warm and sunny day outside. \ Philip Doyle

The dry and settled spell is to continue well into next week, with Met Éireann forecasting that high pressure will remain stationary to the northwest of Ireland for the days ahead.

Thursday will be a dry day, with sunshine across the country. The highest temperatures are expected to be over inland parts of Connacht where they will range from 19°C to 25°C, in light to moderate easterly winds.

Thursday night will be dry and clear, with lowest temperatures of 7°C to 12°C.

Little change is forecast for Friday, with any early mist and fog patches burning away quickly in the morning to leave another warm and sunny day outside.

Some fair-weather cloud could build across Ulster in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range between 18°C and 24°C or 25°C and it will be a little cooler though along Irish Sea coasts as winds will be light to moderate northeast. Lowest temperatures after dark of 5°C to 11°C are forecast.

Weekend

A continuation of the sunny settled weather is forecast for Saturday, although some cloud may feed in across Ulster. Afternoon highs will generally range from 18°C to 25°C and it will be warmest further west. Saturday night will be dry with long clear periods and lowest temperatures will range 7°C to 10°C

Met Éireann has said that early mist or shallow fog patches will clear very quickly on Sunday to give a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light easterly with local sea breezes forming in the afternoon along some Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C or 18°C on exposed coasts, to between 19°C and 25°C elsewhere.

High pressure is forecast to continue to dominate into next week and it will remain warm or very warm with afternoon highs generally ranging from 18°C to 25°C. It will remain dry with plenty more sunshine expected and UV levels will remain high.