Brian Rushe’s announcement on Monday night that he won’t be contesting the IFA presidency wasn’t a shock.

The Kildare man might have been seen by some as being in the box seat, being the deputy president. However, a combination of his expanding dairy farm and his young family led to his decision that this isn’t the right time for him. Time is on his side, he’s only 41.

Who does that leave in the hunt? Martin Stapleton, undeclared but openly preparing his campaign, will be on the ballot. I understand Francie Gorman, who is being looked to to run, will make his decision imminently. That well could be the presidential field.

Outside of that, I hear James Gallagher of Leitrim and Brendan Golden from Mayo, the current livestock chair,are both interested in the Connacht regional chair.