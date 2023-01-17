Kerry Group has announced that it will pay farmers 53.08c/l, excluding VAT, for all December milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

This price has remained the same now since July 2022.

An additional 1c/l on December milk volumes will be paid as part of its contractual commitment.

Kerry Group was the second major milk processor to announce its December milk price, with Lakeland Dairies being the first.

In a similar vein, there was no change in the price Lakeland suppliers will receive for December milk supplies.

The Co Cavan-based milk processor will pay its farmer suppliers 55.78c/l, excluding VAT, for December milk.