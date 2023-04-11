All of the bulls will be paraded in advance of the sale to allow potential purchasers to see the functionality of each animal.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will hold three bull sales this spring with a change in the running of events. It was decided that none of these sales would include a pre-sale show.

Shane Murphy, breed secretary for the association, said: “Buyers of bulls no longer purchase based solely on the look of the animal.

“The breeding and indexes of the animal are becoming a major part of the purchasing decision. Why select one judge on the day when everyone looking to purchase can be the judges?”

Upcoming sales

The association will run three sales over the coming weeks – Tullow on 19 April, Thurles on 26 April and Nenagh on 4 May. The parade will take place at 12.30pm each day, followed by the sale at 1pm.

The four top-priced bulls at the sale, which rank in the top 50% of the breed for dairy beef index, will also receive €250 back on their purchase.

This is kindly sponsored by Angus Beef Ireland and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.