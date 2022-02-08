The IFA animal health chair said that engagement with stakeholders is needed to address competitive supply concerns for anti-parasitic products.

There has been "no tangible progress" made since deferring implementation of veterinary medicine regulations, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has said.

Speaking following a recent anti-parasitic resistance stakeholder meeting, IFA animal health chair TJ Maher said that a lot of work is still to be done before June in order to "maintain the competitive supply of veterinary medicines for farmers".

“The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has provided a window of opportunity by deferring implementation of this aspect of the new EU veterinary medicine regulations until June.

'Meaningful engagement'

"Unless meaningful engagement takes place with key stakeholders, this action will have been worthless,” Maher said.

He added that the active involvement in the process of licensed merchants, co-ops and veterinary pharmacies must also be ensured.

All of the control is in the hands of one service provider

“All of the control is in the hands of one service provider, who, in turn, will be provided with a significant advantage at the expense of licensed merchants, co-ops and veterinary pharmacies.

"This in turn reduces competition for farmers,” he said.

Maher said the National Veterinary Prescribing System (NVPS) is primarily to deliver on the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Marine (DAFM) obligations in the new regulation to gather data on antimicrobial usage and requires a significant amount of testing and enhancements, including the provision for prescribing based on active ingredients to maximise the opportunity for competitive purchasing of products.

Data concerns

Farmer data concerns also exist with this new system.

In relation to the proposed Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) funding that will be provided to vets for parasite control on farm visits, Maher said unless fundamental changes are made to the programme, there will only be one beneficiary and it will not be farmers.

Maher said that farmers support targeted and more appropriated use of all medicines, but a solution must be found to resolve the concerns around competitive supply.

Maher said the anti-parasitic resistance stakeholder group has failed to date in delivering on its key function in relation to the new EU veterinary medicines regulation.

"There is the opportunity to resolve this issue satisfactorily for all stakeholders, but there needs to be a willingness from the Minister and his officials to facilitate this," he said.