I see Micheál Martin ventured out of the Horse and Jockey this week and hit for Nenagh to canvas.

He had Jackie Cahill and local election candidate Ryan O’Meara in tow, showing him where to go.

He was supposed to be going from door to door but Micheál opted for a trip around the businesses of Nenagh town instead.

O’Meara had a few businesses ear-marked but Martin strayed into some coffee shops of his own accord and came out with both arms swinging.