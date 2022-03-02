Hundreds of farmers desended on stormont to make a final attempt to influence MLAs in the climate change Bill going through the assembly. \ Houston Green

With the climate change bill taken forward by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on behalf of the Stormont Executive now into the final stages, it is imperative this process is completed as soon as possible.

Stormont is due to dissolve on 28 March ahead of May elections, so time is limited.

And the last thing anyone within farm lobby organisations would want is to have to revisit this process again in the next mandate.

The issues are complex, and it has taken a monumental effort to ensure that farmers concerns are heard. A raft of new MLAs elected in May potentially brings the whole process back to square one.

There is no room for complacency in getting the Executive bill into law this month

The other time pressure comes from the alternative Climate Change bill taken forward by Clare Bailey, which is still waiting in the wings, and ready to fill any void.

It includes the headline target for net zero emissions by 2045, something that would require the virtual wipe out of livestock farming in NI. There is no room for complacency in getting the Executive bill into law this month.

Challenging

That said, we also have to be realistic as to what this Executive bill means for NI agriculture. Getting to net zero carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions by 2050 will be extremely challenging. Carbon emissions will have to be offset, so peatland will have to be re-wet, and more hedges and trees grown.

It must also be recognised that a separate target for methane is not a free pass for farmers. Methane emissions from ruminant animals are up 10% when compared to the 1990 baseline.

To contribute to global cooling, we will have to reduce methane emissions going forward

However, methane from other sources in NI, particularly waste management, is down, so overall it has been heading in the right direction.

But with most methane now from agriculture, the focus has clearly shifted to farmers. To contribute to global cooling, we will have to reduce methane emissions going forward.

New technologies will emerge, and there is growing optimism that vaccines and feed additives will play a significant role.

They will be vital if we have ambitions to retain current ruminant livestock numbers in NI.

