Recent IFA protests have drawn attention to the timeline surrounding the establishment of the ombudsman. / Phillip Doyle

The authority established by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to handle complaints made on unfair trading practices in the agri-food supply chain has reported as having received zero complaints since its establishment last year.

The enforcement authority was established by Minister McConalogue as the body responsible for handling complaints after the passing of the unfair trading practices (UTP) regulation last April.

The authority has been proactively meeting with “the largest buyers of agricultural and food products” to inform them of their obligations to farmers, the Minister has said.

Spending

Some €1m had been granted in the budget for 2021 to establish the ombudsman, with an additional €5m funding allocation made this year to set up the office.

The three-person enforcement authority has spent a total of €144,000 since its establishment - €115,000 of which has been used to fund the office’s wages.

The €28,839 of the authority’s non-wage spending has been used to cover consultancy fees, attendance at a food services trade fair and the provision of resources to agri-food stakeholders, according to Minister McConalogue.

Key priority

The Minister has recently reiterated his Department’s commitment to establishing the ombudsman as a priority. The ombudsman should, he said, be established this year.

The UTP regulation currently only covers agreements signed after 28 April 2021, when the legislation was enacted.

However, from 28 April 2022, all supply agreements, including those in place before 2021, will be subject to the supply chain rules.

Minister McConalogue stated that the authority has been developing a communication initiative to ensure that buyers and sellers of agri-food produce are aware of their rights and obligations under the UTP regulations.