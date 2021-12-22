Santa Claus has been preparing his wet gear for his journey on Friday night. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

There will be no white Christmas this year with Santa and his reindeer set to travel through mild and wet conditions on Friday night.

Christmas Day

Christmas day will be a wet one, according to Met Éireann.

A band of rain will move northeastwards across the country on Saturday bringing heavy spells in areas.

However, drier conditions will follow in Munster during the afternoon, with sunny spells, and in Connacht in the evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 8-11°C with milder conditions occurring in the south of the country.

Met Éireann says rain will continue moving northeastwards on Saturday night, clearing by the morning of St Stephen’s Day.

Christmas Eve

Rain in the southwest on Friday morning will move northeastwards across the country, turning heavy at times.

The rain will be followed by a drier spell with some sunny intervals but further rain will move into the southwest and west during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 9°C in the north and 11°C in the south.

Rain will linger in the northeast on Friday night and the rain in the southwest will spread into Connacht and south Leinster, with some heavy bursts in places.

St Stephen’s Day

St Stephen’s Day will be dry and bright with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

However, it will become cloudy in the southwest during the afternoon on Sunday with rain moving into south Munster.

This rain will spread across the southern half of the country during the evening and will again be heavy at times.

Highest temperatures will reach 7-11°C and it will be mildest near the south coast.

The early days of next week will be unsettled with spells of rain and limited sunshine but there will be some drier periods too.

It will become gradually milder with daytime temperatures of 7-10°C on Monday increasing to around 13°C or 14°C on Wednesday.