The Dealer noted with interest that the bare-chested, bear-wrestling Russian president Vladimir Putin has decided to burst the bubble on French champagne, passing a law saying that only Russian makers of sparkling wine could call their drinks “shampanskoye”.
The French are up in arms, with some vineyards suspending champagne deliveries to Russia. To put it in an Irish context, it would be a bit like if Charleville Cheese was rebranded Nobber Cheese in Meath, or Kerrygold butter called Dublingold. We couldn’t have that now, could we?
SHARING OPTIONS: