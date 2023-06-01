Anthony and Kevin Mulligan with the reserve champion and top-priced bull in the sale, Rooskeynamona Theodore, that sold for €6,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

A fine day and a fierce trade for the final spring sale of the season saw the Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) finish out the 2023 spring sales on a positive note last Saturday at GVM Marts, Tullamore.

Home sales had a big impact on the number of bulls forward, with only 35 bulls for sale out of the 62 that were catalogued, while there were six heifers present out of nine.

The male lots were met with a strong clearance rate of 80%, while just two out of the six female lots met their reserves.

In the sales ring, it was Rooskeynamona Theodore which topped the polls when he secured €6,600 for Co Leitrim breeder, Gerard Mulligan.

The January 2022-born bull was sired by Sportsmans Neptune and out of a Pirate dam and was tapped out as the reserve champion bull in the pre-sale show by father and daughter judging duo John and Megan Searson.

Selling for €5,500, which was the second-highest price in the sale, was Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, breeder Brendan McConnell with his April 2022-born bull Ballytrain Tom.

Basil and Victoria Kells' champion heifer Dalehill Serena that sold for €4,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

Basil Bothwell with Dereskit Tanko 1125 that sold for €5,400. \ Shanon Kinahan

David Magee with his first prizewinning bull Corney Theo that sold for €5,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

The double-five-star bull was sired by First and out of a Blelack Digger dam and boasted a carcase weight figure of 42.6kg.

Trailing closely behind was Co Cavan breeder Basil Bothwell with his February 2022-born bull Dereskit Tanko 1125.

The Profit gene carrier was sired by Lapon and out of an Alwent Goldbar dam and boasted five stars on terminal, had just 4% calving difficulty, was 42kg for carcase weight and sold for €5,400.

Cian Connolly with Dereskit Topper 1126 that sold for €4,800. \ Shanon Kinahan with Dereskit Topper 1126 that sold for €4,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

Noel Galvin, Cathal O'Meara, Cormac, Gearoid and Roisín Galvin,d with first prizewinner Kiltananlae Top TXG ET that sold for €3,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

John O'Connor with the champion bull Larahill Titus ET. \ Shanon Kinahan

Kicking off the sale with a great start was Galway breeder Francis Ryan with his November 2021-born bull Landleague Spud.

The Chic son was out of a Texan Gie dam and was one of the easiest calving bulls in the sale at just 2.8%.

The second prizewinner scooped €5,300 and was the first bull to sell on the day.

The final bull to hit the €5,000 mark was Corney Theo from the herd of David Magee, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. The March 2022-born bull was sired by Fiston out of a Blelack Digger dam and boasted five stars on terminal and five stars on replacement, while also coming in at just 4.9% for calving.

Auctioneer Gordon Cobbe dropped the hammer for nine bulls fetching between €4,000 and €4,900. The first bull to reach €4,900 was Longford breeder Gerard Farrell’s Portanure Trump. The March 2022-born bull was sired by Bud Orpheus out of a Balthazar dam.

John O'Connor leading out Larahill Titus ET to the sales ring. \ Shanon Kinahan.

Victoria Kells fixing the sash on her champion heifer, Dalehill Serena. \ Shanon Kinahan.

Next up was a trio of bulls to sell for €4,800 with the four-star replacement, five-star terminal Clonaltra Topper being the first to hit the figure. Bred by Terry Bradley from Co Westmeath, the Fleetwood son was bred from a Pirate dam.

The second bull to hit this figure was Daniel Weston from Co Laois, with his February 2022-born bull, Sliabhbloom Tom. The Voimo son was bred from a Nelson dam and boasted €115 on replacement and €156 on terminal.

The final bull to secure €4,800 was Basil Bothwell with his February 2022-born bull, Dereskit Topper 1126.

Sired by Roughan Nutella and bred from a Sesame dam, the bull was a double F94L carrier.

Topping the female lots was the female champion from the pre-sale show, Dalehill Serena. Bred by Basil and Victoria Kells from Killeshandra, Co Cavan, the two-year-old heifer was sired by Fiston out of a Liscally ETI dam and sold for €4,500.

The five-star heifer was sold served to Tonnalaura Oh Man.