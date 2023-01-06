Little Christmas is celebrated in many Christian cultures throughout the world, but Nollaig na mBan, putting women at its centre, is very much an Irish tradition.

Women in farming, business and rural enterprise are featured in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living every week, so today, on Nollaig na mBan, we take the opportunity to look back at some of them, their work and their passions.

Becky Houzé milks 220 pedigree dairy cows. \ Matt Porteous

In a new series profiling international farmers, Maria Moynihan met Becky Houzé, who is the youngest dairy farmer on the island of Jersey.

Ciara Flavin working at her family butchers in Castletroy, Co Limerick.

Leading as a female butcher- Ciara Flavin, the first female graduate to complete the National Craft Butchers of Ireland apprenticeship, is now managing her father’s butcher shop.

Ciara Lynch Burke runs Sage and Stone farm cafe in Duleek. \ Barry Cronin

A return to the family farm at a challenging time allowed Ciara Lynch Burke to build a new life and business with Sage & Stone café.

Katherine Dolphin Griffin at home in Co Cork. / Donal O'Leary

Katherine Dolphin Griffin on how she found “hope to cope” with loss, cancer and all that life has thrown at her.

Denise Rafferty on her farm. \ Philip Doyle

Monaghan sheep and dairy calf to beef farmer Denise Rafferty says she was brought up with farming and wouldn't see her career any other way.

Rena Blake, right, and artist Lisa Fingleton. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

At The Barna Way in Co Kerry, farmers Lisa Fingleton and Rena Blake are creating a special sanctuary where their love of nature meets their commitment to community and art.

Anne Kelly, founder and creative director of Anne+co.

Becoming your own boss: From starting her business in her parents’ farmyard to winning top regional awards, Anne Kelly outlines the challenges of running your own company.

Emma Gilsenan works with MSD Animal Health.

“Don’t be afraid of opportunities that come your way”- Emma Gilsenan has extensive knowledge of the Irish dairy industry and is now the ruminant product manager at MSD Animal Health.

Caroline O' Keeffe with one of her favourite cows in Nadd, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Cork dairy farmer Caroline O'Keeffe milks 120 spring-calving cows alongside her parents. Heavily involved in agri-politics, she is the current Macra national chair.

Emma Hannon Roche with her daughter Alexandra and her dog Coco. \ Patrick Browne

Emma Hannon Roche discusses life from the outback, rural Ireland and balancing working in transport with camogie training.