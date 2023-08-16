IFA members will have the option of postal voting. / Philip Doyle

Nominations are now open for the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) presidential elections, with the association’s president, deputy president and three regional chair positions up for grabs.

The process for nominations will close on Tuesday 12 September at noon.

Those wishing to run as candidates for president or deputy president will need a nomination from their home county executive, as well as five other IFA county chairs

Candidates running for a regional chair position will require a nomination from their own county executive.

Elected by farmers

“All our branch officers, county officers and national officers are elected by farmers,” IFA national returning officer and current vice-president Brian Rushe said.

“The president and deputy president of the IFA are elected directly by members. The opening of nominations is the beginning of that process.

“In an era where we have lots of individuals and new groupings claiming to speak for farmers and others claiming to know the minds of farmers, having a transparent and fully democratic process was never more important.”

Election debates are scheduled to take place over the month of October, with voting to commence in November, before the national count in December.

The dates of these debates and the voting timetable for elections will be finalised shortly.

Postal voting

The IFA’s national council voted in July to allow a hybrid voting process for the election of president and deputy president.

Each member will receive ballot papers in the post and will have the option of voting at their branch AGM or returning their paper by post.

“The new hybrid system will allow members to bring their ballot to their branch AGM or to return it by post,” Rushe continued.

Nomination papers are available at nationalreturningofficer@ifa.ie.