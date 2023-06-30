Ireland's target is to convert 7.5% of all farm land into organics by 2030.

Dairy farmers who are not farming in derogation could consider going organic, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has said.

She told farmers who gathered on John Fitzpatrick’s organic dairy farm in Laois on Thursday 29 June that although it might not suit every farmer's set up, it could be an option.

“Organic farming won’t be for everyone; it does take a bit of thought process to consider it and it also requires some management changes on the farm,” she said.

Fitzpatrick hosted over 30 people on his farm on Thursday to highlight organic dairying.

He is currently milking 37 cows and has been organic since 2001, but just converted to dairying from sucklers two years ago.

The Minister urged farmers to continue to come to farm walks like John’s, and to talk to other farmers and their advisers to see what’s involved in it. “I do say all the time that it isn’t for everyone and we’re not trying to make it for everyone. It’s an option there,” she said.

Markets

Speaking about markets for organic produce, Minister Hackett said that Europe wants more organic food and Ireland is in a position to supply it. “All the signals say yes,” she added.

Speaking further on the potential markets for Irish produce was Emmet Doyle, head of organics at Bord Bia. Doyle told farmers on Thursday that, according to recent consumer research, Irish consumers are eager to buy more organic produce.

“The research has been very promising: 80% of all shoppers in Ireland buy some sort organic produce and 45% of all shoppers want to increase their level of organic consumption. That’s on the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

In terms of organic dairy, he added that one in two shoppers buy organic cheese, dairy or yogurts on a weekly basis.