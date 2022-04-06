There are figures for lots of things when it comes to breeding dairy replacements and after the latest advancements in genetics you could find yourself breeding for non-flatulence next.

In other words, cows which don’t fart.

Genus is the name of the genetics company behind the idea and it is set to launch a £25 test (nearly €30) which identifies female calves with the least gaseous digestive systems.

Now, there’s something I should have written down on my Census time capsule. “Do cows still fart in 2122?”