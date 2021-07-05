Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue was joined by his Northern Ireland counterpart Edwin Poots for a tour of the Devenish research farm in Dowth, Co Meath, last week.

The ministers were brought through some of Devenish’s research projects, from its journey towards net carbon zero, the role of animal nutrition in improving human health, using the Omega 3 natural enrichment, as well as the EU Marie Curie Project, Heartland.

Minister McConalogue said: “The research Devenish is leading places Ireland and Irish agriculture at the very centre of the global push for a more sustainable food production system.

“The research being carried out here will ensure that Irish agriculture and farmers continue to be ahead of the curve in delivering safe and sustainable food.

Shared initiatives

“I was pleased to be able to be joined by Minister Poots at the Devenish farm and it is the latest in a long line of shared initiatives we have engaged in.

“We both share a commitment to tackling issues of mutual interest in a shared-island approach.

"Our agriculture sectors are intertwined and by taking a common and collective approach, we are best serving farmers in the Republic of Ireland as well as Northern Ireland.

“Sustainability of the environment and our farm incomes are key to what both Minister Poots and I believe in.”