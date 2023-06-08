The final of the championships is set to be held at Trim Show in county Meath on 3 September

This year, the Northern Eastern Limousin Club will hold its very own calf championships throughout the 2023 summer show season.

The new series of champions will be titled the Growvite North Eastern Limousin Club calf championships.

The final of the championships is set to be held at Trim Show in Co Meath on 3 September, with the following listed as qualifying shows:

9 July, Mullingar Show.

16 July, Oldcastle Show.

20 July, Arva Show.

7 August, Castleblaney Show.

18 August, Mohill.

23 August, Virginia.

More information is set to be released on the club's Facebook page over the coming days.