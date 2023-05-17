There are already strong entries secured for the brand-new show which will boast eight calf classes and the overall north eastern rising stars champion and reserve champion.

On Saturday 20 May, the North Eastern Charolais Club will hold a brand new event in Ballyjamesduff Mart titled the rising stars calf show.

The show will kick off in the Co Cavan location at 12pm and is a new event that has been set up by the club this year.

The event is set to draw strong attention from Charolais enthusiasts from all over with strong entries already secured for the show, which will boast eight calf classes and the overall north eastern rising stars champion and reserve champion.

A slight twist and massive attraction to the show will see the overall rising stars champion awarded an AI straw of the legendary Charolais bull Donally New (CF52), which was very kindly donated to the club as a prize by CR Solar and the Glera Charolais herd.

The club’s committee also wish to thank Ballyjamesduff Mart, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society and all of the class sponsors for their support in running the inaugural event.

Judging will commence at 12pm sharp and the North Eastern Charolais Club is looking forward to welcoming both exhibitors and spectators on the day.

SCEP Talk

Following on from the rising stars calf show, Ballyjamesduff Mart has organised a talk on the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) from a representative of the Irish Farmers Journal.

The talk will be for all farmers in the area who want to learn more about the SCEP scheme before the deadline for applications on Monday 22 May.

All of the key elements of the scheme will be covered on the day. There will be also be a questions and answers session, along with a demonstration and comparison of a five-star-rated and a one-star-rated suckler cow.