All of the animals that are being entered must be pedigree registered with the Irish Hereford Breed Society and exhibitors must be members of the North Leinster Hereford branch.

Now in its second year, the North Leinster Hereford branch will once again host its heifer and bull of the year competition throughout the 2023 show season.

The competition, which is kindly supported by Irish Hereford Prime ,is open to bulls and heifers born between 1 July 2022 and 14 September 2022.

The competition will run on a points-based system, where exhibitors will be eligible to collect points from the following qualifying shows:

11 June: Dundalk.

18 June: Athlone.

1 July: Fingal.

2 July: Longford.

9 July: Mullingar.

15 July: Granard.

16 July: Oldcastle.

27 August: Moate.

3 September: Royal Meath Show, Trim (finals).

At each of the above shows, there will be qualifying classes where the bulls and heifers will be awarded points based on their placings, with five points available for first place down to one point for fifth.

At each of the shows, there will also be €200 awarded to the first-prizewinner, €150 awarded to the second-prizewinner, €100 awarded to the third-prizewinner and €50 to the fourth-prizewinner.

Animals will need to collect 15 points from the shows listed above to qualify for the finals, which will be held at the Royal Meath Show in Trim on 3 September.

There will be a €1,000 prize fund forward for the finals, with €500 going to the bull of the year and €500 to the heifer of the year.