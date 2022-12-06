Alan Donnellan with his niece, Emily Rose Nestor, and society president Adrian Bateman with the commercial Hereford champion. \ Willie McElroy

The National Hereford Calf Show was held on 19 November in GVM Tullamore. The event proved to be a great success with over 90 calves exhibited on the day making for good competition across all of the classes.

The judges were Steve Edwards from the UK who judged the pedigree classes and Nigel Heatrick, Co Monaghan. A change to this year’s schedule was the inclusion of a dairy beef index calf class whereby the 15 highest DBI valued calves were automatically entered into a unique class. This class and the traditional commercial class were judged by Nigel Heatrick of Glaslough Herefords, Monaghan.

The Moocall senior female champion was awarded to Philip and Catherine Smyth, Navan, Co Meath, with Ardmulchan Clover 938, with reserve champion going to Matthew Goulding with Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette 1262.

Securing the Allsure junior female championship were T & A Fitzgerald with Griananpoll 1 Greta W959 sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star, with Elisa Drumm and Crowenstown Darwin 2 sired by Haven Kingpin in reserve.

The overall female champion was secured by Philip and Catherine Smyth with Ardmulchan Clover 938, while reserve overall female went to T & A Fitzgerald with Griananpoll 1 Greta W959.

Bull calf of the future born from 1 May 2022 onwards, bull calf of the future and junior male champion, Moyclare Vidal 2, by Michael Molloy with Steve Edwards and Adrian Bateman. \ Willie McElroy

Bull calf born on or between 1 November and 31 December 2021 and senior male champion Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy by Peter and Lily Cooke. \ Willie McElroy

Heifer calf born on or between 1 September and 31 October 2021 winner and overall female champion Ardmulchan Clover 938 - by Phil and Catherine Smyth with society president Adrian Bateman. \ Willie McElroy

The dairy beef index class consisting of the highest DBI merit genotyped bulls entered in the show was won by Eamon and John McKiernan with Knockmountagh Cuchullain, which had a DBI value of €65. Second place went to Peter Cooke with Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy, which had a DBI value of €56.

The Herdwatch senior male champion was secured by Peter Cooke with Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy, while reserve champion went to John Appelbe Appel 1 Super Star.

The Dectomax junior male champion was secured by Michael Molloy for Moyclare Vidal 2, with reserve going to Sinead Conry for Rathnollag Rob.

Heifer calf born on or between 1 March and 30 April 2022 and junior female champion Griananpoll 1 Greta W959 by T and A Fitzgerald. \ Willie McElroy

Bull calf born on or between 1 January and 28 February 2022 winner and reserve junior male champion Rathnollag Ron by Sinead Conry. \ Willie McElroy

The overall male championship was secured by Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly with Moyclare Vidal 2, with reserve going to Peter Cooke for Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy.