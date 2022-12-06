The National Hereford Calf Show was held on 19 November in GVM Tullamore. The event proved to be a great success with over 90 calves exhibited on the day making for good competition across all of the classes.
The judges were Steve Edwards from the UK who judged the pedigree classes and Nigel Heatrick, Co Monaghan. A change to this year’s schedule was the inclusion of a dairy beef index calf class whereby the 15 highest DBI valued calves were automatically entered into a unique class. This class and the traditional commercial class were judged by Nigel Heatrick of Glaslough Herefords, Monaghan.
The Moocall senior female champion was awarded to Philip and Catherine Smyth, Navan, Co Meath, with Ardmulchan Clover 938, with reserve champion going to Matthew Goulding with Gouldingpoll 1 Ravette 1262.
Securing the Allsure junior female championship were T & A Fitzgerald with Griananpoll 1 Greta W959 sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star, with Elisa Drumm and Crowenstown Darwin 2 sired by Haven Kingpin in reserve.
The overall female champion was secured by Philip and Catherine Smyth with Ardmulchan Clover 938, while reserve overall female went to T & A Fitzgerald with Griananpoll 1 Greta W959.
The dairy beef index class consisting of the highest DBI merit genotyped bulls entered in the show was won by Eamon and John McKiernan with Knockmountagh Cuchullain, which had a DBI value of €65. Second place went to Peter Cooke with Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy, which had a DBI value of €56.
The Herdwatch senior male champion was secured by Peter Cooke with Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy, while reserve champion went to John Appelbe Appel 1 Super Star.
The Dectomax junior male champion was secured by Michael Molloy for Moyclare Vidal 2, with reserve going to Sinead Conry for Rathnollag Rob.
The overall male championship was secured by Michael Molloy, Belmont, Co Offaly with Moyclare Vidal 2, with reserve going to Peter Cooke for Bonleapoll 1 Del Boy.
