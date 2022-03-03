Presently all in grass, a relatively large block of grazing ground in north Meath is attracting interest.

The lands have primarily been used for grazing livestock. The holding is laid out in six divisions, which have a good sprinkling of mature hedgerows and trees on the natural boundaries.

A non-residential farm, there is no farmyard as such, but there is small disused shed that could form the basis of a livestock handling unit at short notice if required.

The land is well served by an internal farm road that has access to most of the fields, all of which are well fenced. There is also a natural water supply on the land.

Well situated in north Meath, this farm could lend itself to becoming a very useful outfarm for rearing stock or for silage purposes.

There is a small shed/stable building on the land, but no yard facilities.

As an outfarm, it is well situated, with accessibility not an issue. Less than 5km from Carnaross and relatively close to the N3 road, it is about a 15 minute drive from both Kells and Virginia.

With a very active farming community in the surrounding area, a block this size could prove very tempting indeed.

Interest is reported to be very active already for this useful block of land that is guided in the region of €9,000/acre.