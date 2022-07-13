Despite yields reportedly back in Mediteranean states, Northern Europe looks set for a favourable harvest, the official said. / Donal O' Leary

An overreliance on imported energy and chemical fertiliser represents the biggest vulnerability of the EU agriculture sector, according to the deputy head of DG AGRI Michael Scannell.

If these supplies are “compromised for one year, for one reason or another” and farmer’s crop management decisions were influenced, food security could be on the line, the official told the Oireachtas committee on EU affairs on Wednesday.

The official ?said that current indications of a favourable northern European harvest despite lower-than-usual fertiliser usage could be put down to soil phosphorous and potassium reserves, which will diminish quickly if not adequately topped up with fertilisers.

“I don’t think it’s weather conditions per se, but there’s a so-called concept of a phosphate holiday,” he said in reference to this year’s yield indiciations.

“But essentially, you can cut back in the short-term. The extent to which you can do that in a second growing cycle, or indeed a third, is questionable.”

Anticipating shortages

He commented that fertiliser and energy supply should be kept “very clearly on our radar screen” moving forward, saying that a communication paper is planned by the European Commission for publication next week on anticipating “potential shortages” in energy supply across EU member states this winter.

Scannell also reiterated that there was an expectation at EU-level that food supplies in Europe are secure for the foreseeable future and that for food importing nations, the issue will be “not so much availability, but affordability”.

“I mentioned also that the northern hemisphere harvests are coming on stream so, for the next few months, there will be plenty of availability,” he explained.