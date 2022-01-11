Northern Ireland has set a new record for electricity generated from wind.

On the morning of 6 January 2022, approximately 1037.25 megawatt (MW) of electricity was generated by wind energy.

The news came from the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), who confirmed in a tweet yesterday that the previous record of 1020MW set on 11 March 2019 was broken by 17MW.

The generation accounted for over 92% of Northern Ireland’s total electricity demand that day.

If you are interested in watching live wind energy generation across the island of Ireland, check out the Smart Grid Dashboard here.