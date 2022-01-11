The generation accounted for over 92% of Northern Ireland’s total electricity demand that day.

Northern Ireland has set a new record for electricity generated from wind.

On the morning of 6 January 2022, approximately 1037.25 megawatt (MW) of electricity was generated by wind energy.

The news came from the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), who confirmed in a tweet yesterday that the previous record of 1020MW set on 11 March 2019 was broken by 17MW.

Looking back at last week's renewable stats and pleased to confirm a new Northern Ireland wind generation record! 1037.251MW was generated by wind at 08.15 on the 6th January, beating the previous record of 1020MW set on March 11th 2019. pic.twitter.com/CY5s2FG9Eu — SONI Ltd (@soni_ltd) January 10, 2022

