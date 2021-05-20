Thurs 20 May

  • Dairy sale of 42 fresh heifers, 13 bulling heifers, four heifer calves and two Inch bulls. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11.30am.
  • AFBI, CAFRE, LMC, NIMEA, NBA & UFU Zoom webinar, 8pm. “Sustainable beef production from grass”. Register at www.ufuni.org/events

    • Thurs 20 to Fri 21 May

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing course for beginners at 253 Longland Road, Claudy BT47 4JE. Book at www.ulsterwool.com

    • Fri 21 May

  • Health Check van at Ballymena Mart from 10am
  • NI Charolais Club sale of 19 bulls and breeding cattle sale at Swatragh Mart 7pm.

    • Tues 25 to Wed 26 May

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing course for beginners at 6 Lisnacrogher Road, Rathkenny BT43 6QP. Book at www.ulsterwool.com

    • Sat 29 May

  • Health Check van at Clogher Mart from 10am
  • NI Dexter Cattle Society premier sale. View from 11am, sale noon. At Richard Beattie sales centre, Omagh. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Details on 07919-973 939.