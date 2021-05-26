Fri 28 May

  • Irish Farmers Journal and Ornua online event, 10am to 11.30am. “Bridging the Gap” on diversity, inclusion and equality. Register at ifj.ie/bridgingthegap.
  • Sale of 25 Stabiliser cows with Charolais and Stabiliser calves at foot. Ballymena mart 12 noon.
  • Spring Stars sheep sale, 7pm. At Richard Beattie’s, Omagh. Beltex, Blue Texel, Charollais, Dutch Spotted, Millennium Blues. Suffolks & Texels. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie.

    • Sat 29 May

  • Health Check van. At Clogher mart from 10am.
  • NI Dexter Cattle Society premier sale. View from 11am, sale 12 noon. At Richard Beattie sales centre, Omagh. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Details from Ryan on 07919 973 939.

    • Tues 1 June

  • Dispersal sale of pedigree Ayrshires. Eighty fresh calved, 60 calved and served, 30 in-calf, Hereford bull, for William Cochrane, Kilrea mart 11.30am.

    • Fri 4 June

  • Breeding cattle sale. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.

    • Tues 8 to Wed 9 June

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing courses. For beginners and improvers. At 21 Greens Road Saintfield. This course is repeated on Thurs 10 to Fri 11 June. Book at www.ulsterwool.com.