Fri 4 June

  • Cattle breeding sale. Fifteen cows with calves at foot and three maidens. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 5 June

  • Health Check van. At Donemana mart from 10am.
  • Cattle breeding sale. Twenty-five cows with calves at foot and 25 bulling heifers. For Matthew Harrison. Markethill mart 11.30am.

    • Tues 8 to Wed 9 June

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing courses. For beginners and improvers. At 21 Greens Road Saintfield. This course is repeated on Thurs 10 to Fri 11 June. Book at www.ulsterwool.com.

    • Wed 9 June

  • Health Check van. At Camlough mart from 10am.
  • Dalevalley Skyhigh Protein sale. Fifty heifers, three bulls, for Roy and Heather Cromie, with stock from Hallow, Greenlea and Ardnasalem. Bid ringside or online at LSL. Carnaross mart 12 noon.

    • Fri 11 June

  • Twenty-five AAx cows with AA calves at foot. For the late James Kennedy. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena mart 12 noon.