Thurs 10 June

  • UFU & YFCU webinar 7pm to 8pm. Mental Health in Farming. To register, email yellowwellies@farmsafetyfoundation.org.

    • Fri 11 June

  • Twenty-five AAx cows with AA calves at foot, for James Kennedy. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena mart 12noon.

    • Wed 16 June

  • UFU Veg summit 2021, 10am to 11am. On the vegetable industry. Register at www.foodfoundation.org.uk/events.
  • Health Check van. At Dungannon mart from 10am.

    • Thurs 17 June

  • Clayview Holstein Friesians. Dispersal of 150 cows. For William Cromie. Taaffe at Dungannon mart 11.30am.
  • AFBI, CAFRE, LMC, NIMEA, NBA & UFU. Zoom webinar, 8pm to 9pm. “Resilience and beef production systems”. Register at www.ufuni.org/events.

    • Fri 18 June

  • Frocess Holsteins. Seventeen cows and heifers and seven heifer calves, for Wallace Gregg. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena mart 11am.