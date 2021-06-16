Thurs 17 June

  • Clayview Holstein Friesians. Dispersal of 150 milking cows. For William Cromie. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11.30am.
  • AFBI, CAFRE, LMC, NIMEA, NBA & UFU. Zoom webinar, 8pm to 9pm. “Resilience and beef production systems”. Register here.

    • Fri 18 June

  • Frocess Holsteins. Sixteen cows and heifers and seven heifer calves, for Wallace Gregg. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 11.30am. Also, multi breed bull sale. Limousin, Hereford and Shorthorn. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 1pm.

    • Sat 19 June

  • Twenty Aberdeen Angus maiden heifers. For P Turley & Sons. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Markethill Mart 11.30am.

    • Tues 22 June

  • Mastitis online event for vets and advisers. Hosted by MEX ConneXion, Belgium. Mastitis management and selective therapies. From 7.45am to 3.30pm UK time. Register here.
  • NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Tullyglass hotel Ballymena 7.30pm. To enrol email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.

    • Tues 22 & Wed 23 June

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing course. For beginners and improvers. At 35 Fairhead Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6RD. Book here.

    • Tues 22 to Thurs 24 June

  • Alltech’s ONE Ideas online conference. Register here.

    • Thurs 24 June

  • Holstein HYB stock judging, 8pm, at Paul Dunn’s Dunbanard herd, 16 Kerr’s Road, Bangor. Details, Andrew Patton at 07789 285272.

    • Fri 25 June

  • Twenty-five suckler cows with calves at foot. And Limousin bull. For Kevin O’Kane. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.