If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Reset password
Please enter your email address and we will send you a link to reset your password
If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Link sent to your email address
We have sent an email to your address.
Please click on the link in this email to reset
your password. If you can't find it in your inbox,
please check your spam folder. If you can't
find the email, please call us on 01-4199525.
Email address not recognised
There is no subscription associated with this email
address. To read our subscriber-only content.
please subscribe or use the reader loyalty code.
Clayview Holstein Friesians. Dispersal of 150 milking cows. For William Cromie. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11.30am.
AFBI, CAFRE, LMC, NIMEA, NBA & UFU. Zoom webinar, 8pm to 9pm. “Resilience and beef production systems”. Register here.
Fri 18 June
Frocess Holsteins. Sixteen cows and heifers and seven heifer calves, for Wallace Gregg. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 11.30am. Also, multi breed bull sale. Limousin, Hereford and Shorthorn. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 1pm.
Sat 19 June
Twenty Aberdeen Angus maiden heifers. For P Turley & Sons. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Markethill Mart 11.30am.
Tues 22 June
Mastitis online event for vets and advisers. Hosted by MEX ConneXion, Belgium. Mastitis management and selective therapies. From 7.45am to 3.30pm UK time. Register here.
NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Tullyglass hotel Ballymena 7.30pm. To enrol email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.
Tues 22 & Wed 23 June
Ulster Wool machine shearing course. For beginners and improvers. At 35 Fairhead Road, Ballycastle, BT54 6RD. Book here.
SHARING OPTIONS: