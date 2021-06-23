Thurs 24 June

  • Holstein HYB stock judging, 8pm. At Paul Dunn’s Dunbanard herd, 16 Kerr’s Road, Bangor. Details, Andrew Patton at 07789 285272.

    • Fri 25 June

  • One hundred West of Ireland in-calf heifers. For Ryan Burnside. Beatties Draperstown mart 7pm.
  • Twenty-five suckler cows with calves at foot, and Limousin bull. For Kevin O’Kane. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 26 June

  • Lleyn Sheep Ireland. Open day from 11.30am. At David Beattie, Co Cavan. Map location H12 K270. Details from David at 00353 87 750 9554.

    • Sun 27 June

  • Embrace FARM. #HereForYou & @EmbraceFarm. Ecumenical remembrance service, 2pm to 5pm. Livestreamed at www.embrancefarm.com.

    • Mon 28 June

  • Agrisearch webinar 2pm to 3.30pm. With AFBI, CAFRE, AHDB & Sheep Ireland. “Using better sheep genetics”. Register at www.agrisearch.org.
  • Health Check van. At Armoy mart from 6pm.
  • NIIAS webinar, 7pm. With Vicky Robinson, Natural England. “Results-based agri environment schemes”. AGM at 7.45pm. To register email secretary@niias.co.uk.
  • NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Killyhevlin hotel Enniskillen 7.30pm. To enrol, email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.

    • Tues 29 June

  • BGS virtual summer meeting, 7.30pm to 8.45pm. Hosted by UGS & Fermanagh Grassland Club. At the Henderson and the Kettyle beef and sheep farms. Register at www.britishgrassland.com.

    • Tues 29 & Wed 30 June

  • Ulster Wool machine shearing course. For beginners and improvers. At 106 Urney Road, Strabane BT28 9RU. Book at www.ulsterwool.com.

    • Wed 30 June

  • Dispersal sale. Loughshore Irish Moiled herd. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Kilrea mart 11.30am.
  • UU Business School & the DEX Project, online workshop 2pm to 3.30pm. “Building a Sustainable Future for the Dairy Industry”. Register at www.eventbrite.com.
  • Holstein UK virtual AGM, 6pm to 8pm. Register at www.holstein-uk.org/events/huk-agm-2021.
  • BGS virtual summer meeting, 7.30pm to 8.45pm. Hosted by UGS & Fermanagh Grassland Club. At the O’Neill and Cochrane dairy farms. Register at www.britishgrassland.com.