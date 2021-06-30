Fri 2 July

  • Dispersal sale of ewes, gimmers and ewe lambs. For Glenpark Pedigree Suffolks. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. At Beatties, 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, 7.30pm.

    • Sat 3 July

  • Health check van. At Markethill Mart from 10am.
  • Summer sizzler dairy sale. Fresh heifers, springers, maidens and calves. Taaffe at 120 Straid Road, Ballymena 6pm. Catalogue at https://taaffeauctions.com

    • Wed 7 July

  • Health check van. At Kilrea Mart from 10am.

    • Thurs 8 July

  • Health check van. At Enniskillen Mart from 10am.
  • NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Bannville Hotel Banbridge 7.30pm. To enrol email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.