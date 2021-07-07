If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Bannville Hotel Banbridge 7.30pm. To enrol email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.
Wed 14 July
Health check van. At Lisahally Mart from 5.30pm.
Thurs 15 July
Health check van. At Pomeroy Mart from 5.30pm.
Thurs 15 to Sat 17 July
Trueman Limousins online sale. For Henry Savage & Sons. Guest consignor Jim Quail, Lynderg. Catalogue and bidding at www.pedigreesales.com. Bidding starts 7pm Thurs 15th, ends 1pm for Lot 1 Sat 17th, and at four-minute intervals lot by lot. Details, Henry at 07928 498710.
Fri 16 July
Suffolk sheep Premier show, outdoors. Ballymena Mart 4pm.
Oldtown Lowline Angus sale. Nine heifers and young cows with calves at foot. Details Jim Morrison at 07903 337577. Black, White and Belted Galloway 60 head. For Richard & Selina Beattie. Details Richard at 07984 694616. Draperstown Mart 7pm.
Sat 17 July
Suffolk sheep Premier sale. 196 ram lambs 17 females. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 10.30am. Details, Orla Butler at 07841 117252.
