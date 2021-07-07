Thurs 8 July

  • Health check van. At Enniskillen Mart from 10am.
  • NI FQAS Responsible use of antimicrobials workshop. On beef and sheep farms. In person at Bannville Hotel Banbridge 7.30pm. To enrol email amr@ai-services.co.uk or call 9083 3123.

    • Wed 14 July

  • Health check van. At Lisahally Mart from 5.30pm.

    • Thurs 15 July

  • Health check van. At Pomeroy Mart from 5.30pm.

    • Thurs 15 to Sat 17 July

  • Trueman Limousins online sale. For Henry Savage & Sons. Guest consignor Jim Quail, Lynderg. Catalogue and bidding at www.pedigreesales.com. Bidding starts 7pm Thurs 15th, ends 1pm for Lot 1 Sat 17th, and at four-minute intervals lot by lot. Details, Henry at 07928 498710.

    • Fri 16 July

  • Suffolk sheep Premier show, outdoors. Ballymena Mart 4pm.
  • Oldtown Lowline Angus sale. Nine heifers and young cows with calves at foot. Details Jim Morrison at 07903 337577. Black, White and Belted Galloway 60 head. For Richard & Selina Beattie. Details Richard at 07984 694616. Draperstown Mart 7pm.

    • Sat 17 July

  • Suffolk sheep Premier sale. 196 ram lambs 17 females. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie. Ballymena Mart 10.30am. Details, Orla Butler at 07841 117252.