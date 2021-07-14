Thurs 15 to Sat 17 July

  • Trueman Limousins online sale. For Henry Savage & Sons. Guest consignor Jim Quail, Lynderg. Catalogue and bidding at www.pedigreesales.com. Bidding starts 7pm Thursday 15 July, ends 1pm for Lot 1 Saturday 17 July, and at four-minute intervals, lot by lot. Details Henry at 07928 498710. Jim at 07870 215761.

    • Fri 16 July

  • Suffolk sheep Premier show, outdoors. Ballymena mart 4pm.
  • Oldtown Lowline Angus sale. Ten heifers and cows with calves at foot and two bulls. Details Jim Morrison at 07903 337577.
  • Black, White and Belted Galloway 60 head. For Richard and Selina Beattie. Details Richard at 07984 694616. Draperstown mart 7pm.

    • Sat 17 July

  • Health check van. At Draperstown mart from 10am.
  • Suffolk sheep Premier sale. 196 ram lambs 17 females. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie Ballymena mart 10.30am. Details Orla Butler at 07841 117252.

    • Mon 19 July

  • First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Ballymena mart 7pm.
  • Health check van. At Downpatrick mart from 5.30pm.

    • Tues 20 July

  • Health check van. At Ballymena mart from 10am.

    • Wed 21 July

  • Monamore Young stock sale. Fifty in-calf heifers and 50 heifer calves. Taaffe at Carnaross mart 11.30am. Details at 00 353 41 988 1288.
  • First store lamb sale. Armoy mart 7pm.

    • Thurs 22 July

  • First breeding sheep sale. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.

    • Fri 23 July

  • Breeding cattle sale. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.
  • Holstein NI awards and charity auction. For Friends of the Cancer Centre & Teen Challenge. Dungannon rugby club 7.30pm.

    • Sat 24 July

  • Beattie’s Valais Blacknose sheep sale. At the Pedigree Centre, Glenpark Road, Omagh 12 noon.