Swatragh's weekly sheep sale, Co Derry. \ Houston Green
Thurs 15 to Sat 17 July
Trueman Limousins online sale. For Henry Savage & Sons. Guest consignor Jim Quail, Lynderg. Catalogue and bidding at www.pedigreesales.com. Bidding starts 7pm Thursday 15 July, ends 1pm for Lot 1 Saturday 17 July, and at four-minute intervals, lot by lot. Details Henry at 07928 498710. Jim at 07870 215761.
Fri 16 July
Suffolk sheep Premier show, outdoors. Ballymena mart 4pm.
Oldtown Lowline Angus sale. Ten heifers and cows with calves at foot and two bulls. Details Jim Morrison at 07903 337577.
Black, White and Belted Galloway 60 head. For Richard and Selina Beattie. Details Richard at 07984 694616. Draperstown mart 7pm.
Sat 17 July
Health check van. At Draperstown mart from 10am.
Suffolk sheep Premier sale. 196 ram lambs 17 females. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie Ballymena mart 10.30am. Details Orla Butler at 07841 117252.
Mon 19 July
First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Ballymena mart 7pm.
Health check van. At Downpatrick mart from 5.30pm.
Tues 20 July
Health check van. At Ballymena mart from 10am.
Wed 21 July
Monamore Young stock sale. Fifty in-calf heifers and 50 heifer calves. Taaffe at Carnaross mart 11.30am. Details at 00 353 41 988 1288.
First store lamb sale. Armoy mart 7pm.
Thurs 22 July
First breeding sheep sale. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.
Fri 23 July
Breeding cattle sale. Swatragh mart 7.30pm.
Holstein NI awards and charity auction. For Friends of the Cancer Centre & Teen Challenge. Dungannon rugby club 7.30pm.
Sat 24 July
Beattie’s Valais Blacknose sheep sale. At the Pedigree Centre, Glenpark Road, Omagh 12 noon.
