Thurs 16 September

  • Dairy sale 108 head. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.
  • Texel sale 120 head. Armoy Mart 7pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.
  • Dispersal sale 120 head SuffolkX and TexelX. For J Gilmore. Kilrea Mart 7pm.
  • Blackface sheep, rams, ewes and lambs. Swatragh mart 7.30pm

    • Fri 17 September

  • Texel sale Enniskillen Mart. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.
  • Suffolk sheep sales. Newtownstewart Mart 7pm and Armoy Mart 7pm. Details from Orla on 07841 117252.
  • Donegal Texel Breeders. 85 rams. Raphoe Mart 7pm. Details at 00353 87 7578709.
  • Charolais females 25 head from Will Short, Woodpark herd and S & D Bothwell, Killadeas herd. At Beatties Omagh 7.30pm.

    • Fri 17 to Mon 20 Sept

  • Jalex in-calf heifers sale. Online only via Richard Beattie on MartEye. Ends 7pm on Mon 20. Details from James on 07816 775501.

    • Sat 18 September

  • Blue Faced Leicester Association sale. 575 head. Show 8am; sale rams 10am females 1pm. Ballymena Mart.

    • Mon 20, Tues 21 & Thurs 23 September

  • Northern Health Trust. COVID-19 vaccination first dose clinics. CAFRE Greenmount & Loughry 10am to 2.30pm.

    • Mon 20 September

  • Charollais sheep. 19 shearlings 76 ram lambs. Show 4.30pm, sale 6.30pm. Ballymena Mart.

    • Tues 21 September

  • Ayrshire bulling heifers 32 head for W Cochrane. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.
  • Lanark bred ewes and ewe lambs, 1,500 head. Entries from Camillus Conway, Damien McSwiggan and J J McAllister. Armoy Mart 7pm.

    • Wed 22 to Sat 25 September

  • RUAS Balmoral show. Purchase tickets at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Health Check van and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic present each day.

    • Thurs 23 September

  • Multibreed ram sale 124 head. Kilrea Mart 7pm.
  • Texel rams and females. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin on 07791 679112.

    • Fri 24 September

  • First suckled calf sale. Kilrea Mart 11am. Beltex sheep sale. Omagh Mart 7pm. Details from Kenny on 07788 146521.
  • Texel sale. Lisahally and Hilltown marts. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin on 07791 679112.
  • Charollais sheep sale. Beatties Omagh 7pm.

    • Sat 25 September

  • Blackface sheep. Loughash farm sale.