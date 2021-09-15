Thurs 16 SeptemberDairy sale 108 head. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.Texel sale 120 head. Armoy Mart 7pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.Dispersal sale 120 head SuffolkX and TexelX. For J Gilmore. Kilrea Mart 7pm.Blackface sheep, rams, ewes and lambs. Swatragh mart 7.30pm
Fri 17 SeptemberTexel sale Enniskillen Mart. Show 6pm sale 7pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.Suffolk sheep sales. Newtownstewart Mart 7pm and Armoy Mart 7pm. Details from Orla on 07841 117252. Donegal Texel Breeders. 85 rams. Raphoe Mart 7pm. Details at 00353 87 7578709. Charolais females 25 head from Will Short, Woodpark herd and S & D Bothwell, Killadeas herd. At Beatties Omagh 7.30pm.
Fri 17 to Mon 20 Sept
Jalex in-calf heifers sale. Online only via Richard Beattie on MartEye. Ends 7pm on Mon 20. Details from James on 07816 775501.
Sat 18 SeptemberBlue Faced Leicester Association sale. 575 head. Show 8am; sale rams 10am females 1pm. Ballymena Mart.
Mon 20, Tues 21 & Thurs 23 SeptemberNorthern Health Trust. COVID-19 vaccination first dose clinics. CAFRE Greenmount & Loughry 10am to 2.30pm.
Mon 20 SeptemberCharollais sheep. 19 shearlings 76 ram lambs. Show 4.30pm, sale 6.30pm. Ballymena Mart.
Tues 21 SeptemberAyrshire bulling heifers 32 head for W Cochrane. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.Lanark bred ewes and ewe lambs, 1,500 head. Entries from Camillus Conway, Damien McSwiggan and J J McAllister. Armoy Mart 7pm.
Wed 22 to Sat 25
SeptemberRUAS Balmoral show. Purchase tickets at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Health Check van and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic present each day.
Thurs 23 September
Multibreed ram sale 124 head. Kilrea Mart 7pm.Texel rams and females. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin on 07791 679112.
Fri 24 SeptemberFirst suckled calf sale. Kilrea Mart 11am. Beltex sheep sale. Omagh Mart 7pm. Details from Kenny on 07788 146521.Texel sale. Lisahally and Hilltown marts. Catalogue at www.texel.co.uk. Details from Martin on 07791 679112.Charollais sheep sale. Beatties Omagh 7pm.
Sat 25 SeptemberBlackface sheep. Loughash farm sale.
