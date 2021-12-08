Thurs 9 December

  • RUAS Winter Dairy Fair, Eikon exhibition Centre, Maze. Sat Nav to BT27 5RL. Buy tickets at www.winterfair.org. Health Check van present all day
  • Christmas Cracker show & sale. Weanlings & calves. Show 5pm, sale 7pm. Markethill Mart.

    • Fri 10 December

  • Multi-breed pedigree heifer sale in Clogher Mart.
  • Donegal Texel Breeders In-lamb ewes and ewe lambs in Raphoe Mart at 7pm. Bid ringside or on MartEye
  • In-lamb ewes 35 Blue Leicester, 40 Blue Texels, 35 Jacob, Beatties, Omagh 7pm

    • Sat 11 December

  • Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society Clydesdale foal show, Ballymena Mart 10.30am
  • Sale of coloured sheep and goats, Beatties, Omagh, 12pm.

    • Thurs 16 December

  • Health Check van at Kilrea Mart from 10am.
  • Dairy sale, 85 fresh heifers & cows, Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am
  • Lely robot open day, 11am to 3pm at Latimer, 21 Barr Road, Trillick, BT78 3PW

    • Fri 17 December

  • Tardree Belted Galloways, 5 heifers for Harry Irvine, Ballymena Mart. Health Check van present from 10am
  • The Crystal Maze Texel sale, 64 in-lamb gimmers plus ewe lambs, Balmoral Park, Maze, 6.30pm. Catalogue from Beatties at 07984 694 616. Bid ringside or on MartEye
  • Christmas coloured sheep sale. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm