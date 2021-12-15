Thurs 16 December

  • Health Check van at Kilrea Mart from 10am.
  • Dairy sale, 93 fresh heifers & cows, 12 four-month heifer calves from Inch. Show 10am sale 11.30am. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart.
  • Lely robotic open day, 11am to 3pm at Latimer, 21 Barr Road, Trillick, BT78 3PW.

    • Fri 17 December

  • Tardree Belted Galloways. Five heifers for Harry Irvine. Ballymena Mart. Health Check van present from 10am.
  • The Crystal Maze Texel sale. 64 in-lamb gimmers plus ewe lambs. At Balmoral Park, Maze, 6.30pm. Catalogue from Beatties at 07984 694 616. Bid ringside or on MartEye.
  • Foundation females, 35 head, plus embryos and semen. Blues, Charolais, Limousins and Simmentals. For Droit, Corrick, Derryharney and Mullyknock. Bid ringside or on LSL Auctions. Omagh Mart 7pm.
  • Christmas-coloured sheep sale. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm

    • Sat 18 December

  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill Mart.
  • Northern Stars Texels. 95 in-lamb shearling ewes. Ballymena Mart 12.30pm.

    • Tues 21 December

  • 20 fresh Fleckvieh heifers and cows. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.