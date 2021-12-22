Thurs 23 December

  • Sale of 4 Belted Galloway heifer calves. Kilrea Mart, 12pm.

    • Thurs 30 December

  • Sale fat ewes, fat lambs, store lambs and breeding sheep. Swatragh Mart, 10.30am.

    • Mon 3 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 4 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 6 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Friday 7 January

  • Northern Diamonds Texels in-lamb sale. Beattie’s Centre, Omagh, 6.30pm.

    • Sat 8 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • January Gems. 70 in-lamb Texel gimmers. Ballymena Mart, 12pm.

