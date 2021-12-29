Thurs 30 December

  • Sale fat ewes, fat lambs, store lambs and breeding sheep, Swatragh Mart 10.30am.

    • Mon 3 January

  • The Rural Chaplin at Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 4 January

  • The Rural Chaplin at Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 6 January

  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Friday 7 January

  • Northern Diamonds Texels in-lamb sale, Beattie’s Centre, Omagh, 6.30pm.

    • Sat 8 January

  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • January Gems, 70 in-lamb Texel gimmers, Blue Gates, Curley, Corbo/Farmhill, Kiltariff, Straidarran, Haddo and Hexel flocks, Ballymena Mart, 12pm.