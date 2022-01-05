Thurs 6 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Friday 7 January

  • Northern Diamonds Texel in-lamb sale, 72 gimmers, 10 ewe lambs. Alderview, Ballygroogan, Bellefield, Drumderg, Maineview, Millars, Rohan and Rowandale flocks. Beattie’s Centre, Omagh, 6.30pm.

    • Sat 8 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime
  • January Gems, 70 in-lamb Texel gimmers. Blue Gates, Curley, Corbo/Farmhill, Kiltariff, Straidarran, Haddo and Hexel flocks. Ballymena Mart, noon.

    • Mon 10 January

  • Bluefaced Leicester females. 42 in-lamb ewes and gimmers, 49 ewe lambs. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
  • UFU winter roadshow. Millbrook Lodge hotel, Ballynahinch, 8pm. Must register to attend. Go to ufuni.org/events

    • Wed 12 January

  • Health Check van. At Camlough Mart from 10am.
  • UFU winter roadshow. Roe Park Hotel. Limavady 8pm. Must register to attend. Go to ufuni.org/events

    • Fri 14 January

  • In-lamb ewe sale. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 15 January

  • Texel in-lamb gimmers. From Blackstown, Crawfordsland, Drumadowney, Findrum, Milnbank, Poseyhill and Templepark flocks. Ballymena Mart, noon.

