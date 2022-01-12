Fri 14 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. Rathfriland Mart, daytime
  • In-lamb ewe sale. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 15 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. Downpatrick and Hilltown marts.
  • Texel in-lamb gimmers from Blackstown, Crawfordsland, Drumadowney, Findrum, Milnbank, Poseyhill and Templepark flocks. Ballymena Mart, 12pm.

    • Mon 17 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. Downpatrick Mart, evening
  • Health Check van. At Omagh Mart from 10am
  • CAFRE responsible use of antibiotics on beef and sheep farms. Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses.
  • UFU winter roadshow. Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm. Must register to attend, see www.ufuni.org/events

    • Tues 18 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • UFU webinar with HMRC, 1pm. Changes to Red Diesel regulations. Register at www.ufuni.org/events
  • Nuffield Farming Scholarships. Online open night for prospective scholars, 6.30pm. Register by emailing charlotte@nuffieldscholar.org
  • CAFRE responsible use of antibiotics on beef and sheep farms. Corick House hotel, Clogher, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 19 January

  • UFU winter roadshow. Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm. Must register to attend. Go to www.ufuni.org/events

    • Thurs 20 January

  • Dairy sale, 95 fresh cows and heifers, 20 heifer calves. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11am.

    • Fri 21 January

  • Health Check van. At Rathfriland Mart from 10am

