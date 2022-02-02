Thurs 3 February

  • Volac webinar, 12.15pm to 1.45pm on dairy calf rearing. Register at webex.com.
  • National Sheep Association. Regional annual meeting on Zoom, 7.30pm. Details on 07711 071290.

    • Fri 4 February

  • John Deere open day 10am to 4pm. New 6R series. Johnston Gilpin, 7b Lisnoe Road, Lisburn, BT27 5LT.
  • Clearance of 10 in-calf suckler cows, Limousin bull and 24 weanlings. For the late Ian McCollum. Ballymena Mart, noon.
  • Park type North Country Cheviots. In-lamb ewes and dry hoggets. For Leam, Stragole and Kilvady flocks. Beatties at Omagh, 6pm.

    • Sat 5 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • John Deere open day 10am to 3.30pm. New 6R series. At Stephen Moore, Coleraine, BT51 3SQ

    • Mon 7 February

  • Retirement sale of 160 in-lamb ewes. Ballymena Mart 7pm.
  • AgriSearch webinar, 8pm. Trial results on targeted wormer treatments. Register at www.agrisearch.org

    • Tues 8 February

  • AA, Hereford, Shorthorn, Lincoln Reds and Galloway. Bulls and females. Show 10am, sale noon. Dungannon Mart.
  • Ulster Arable Society, UFU and CAFRE. Webinar on nitrogen use and bio-pesticides in arable farming, 8pm. Register at www.ufuni.org/events

    • Wed 9 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.
  • CAFRE and UFU online sheep conference, 8pm. On health and environment. Register at www.ufuni.org/events
  • Fri 11 February
  • Nine Charolais and six AA bulls, commercially reared
  • For Victor and David Chestnutt
  • Hillhead Limousins dispersal, 7 cows, 4 heifers and one bull
  • For Michael Watson
  • Ballymena Mart 12noon
