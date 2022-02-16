Thurs 17 FebruaryUFU and CAFRE. Sprayer VI operator roadshow. Whitehorse hotel, Derry-Londonderry, 10.30am. Book at www.ufuni.org or call Angela on 9037 222.Dairy sale. Eight bulls, 128 fresh heifers and cows, 30 served heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.
Fri 18 FebruaryCAFRE dry stone wall course, 10am to 3pm. At Glenwherry Hill Farm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk
Sat 19 February
The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime. Dairy dispersal sale. 220 AI bred heifers and cows. For Lowry Mathers. Kilrea Mart 11am.The Health Check van. At Donemana Mart.
Mon 21 FebruaryContinental store cattle sale. Armoy Mart 6.30pm. 70 Mule and Texel in-lamb ewes. For Wilner Lowry. Ballymena Mart 7pm.
Tues 22 FebruaryAHDB Monitor Farm online meeting 10.30am. “Leaving a legacy, farming for the future”. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events/ AI Services and CAFRE. Responsible use of Antimicrobials on Beef and Sheep Farms. Glenavon hotel Cookstown, 7.30pm. Register at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/ Rural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At Castlescreen farm, Downpatrick, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.
Tues 22 and Thurs 24 FebruaryUGS online conference by Zoom, 8pm. “Efficiency driving a lower carbon footprint”. Register at www.ulstergrassland.co.uk or call George at 07920 037910.
Wed 23 FebruaryBlonde bred suck calves. Show and sale. Dungannon Mart 10.30am.The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, eveningRural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.
Wed 23 and Thurs 24 FebruarySpring Farm Machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park, Maze. Sat Nav to BT27 5RL. Details at www.ajspromotions.com
Thurs 24 February
UFU and CAFRE Sprayer VI operator roadshow. Strangford Arms Hotel, Newtownards 10.30am. Book at www.ufuni.org or call Angela on 9037 222.Rural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At The Community Hall, Plumbridge, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
Sat 26 FebruaryCAFRE dry stone wall course, 10am to 3pm. At Glenwherry Hill Farm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk
