Thurs 17 February

  • UFU and CAFRE. Sprayer VI operator roadshow. Whitehorse hotel, Derry-Londonderry, 10.30am. Book at www.ufuni.org or call Angela on 9037 222.
  • Dairy sale. Eight bulls, 128 fresh heifers and cows, 30 served heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.

    • Fri 18 February

  • CAFRE dry stone wall course, 10am to 3pm. At Glenwherry Hill Farm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Sat 19 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.
  • Dairy dispersal sale. 220 AI bred heifers and cows. For Lowry Mathers. Kilrea Mart 11am.
  • The Health Check van. At Donemana Mart.

    • Mon 21 February

  • Continental store cattle sale. Armoy Mart 6.30pm.
  • 70 Mule and Texel in-lamb ewes. For Wilner Lowry. Ballymena Mart 7pm.

    • Tues 22 February

  • AHDB Monitor Farm online meeting 10.30am. “Leaving a legacy, farming for the future”. Register at https://ahdb.org.uk/events/
  • AI Services and CAFRE. Responsible use of Antimicrobials on Beef and Sheep Farms. Glenavon hotel Cookstown, 7.30pm. Register at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/
  • Rural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At Castlescreen farm, Downpatrick, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.

    • Tues 22 and Thurs 24 February

  • UGS online conference by Zoom, 8pm. “Efficiency driving a lower carbon footprint”. Register at www.ulstergrassland.co.uk or call George at 07920 037910.

    • Wed 23 February

  • Blonde bred suck calves. Show and sale. Dungannon Mart 10.30am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening
  • Rural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.

    • Wed 23 and Thurs 24 February

  • Spring Farm Machinery show, noon to 10pm. Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park, Maze. Sat Nav to BT27 5RL. Details at www.ajspromotions.com

    • Thurs 24 February

  • UFU and CAFRE Sprayer VI operator roadshow. Strangford Arms Hotel, Newtownards 10.30am. Book at www.ufuni.org or call Angela on 9037 222.
  • Rural Support workshop. “Succession on the farm”. At The Community Hall, Plumbridge, 7.30pm. Telephone booking at 0800 138 1678.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Sat 26 February

  • CAFRE dry stone wall course, 10am to 3pm. At Glenwherry Hill Farm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk