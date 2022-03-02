Thurs 3 March

  • Teagasc Spring Beef Grass walk. At Aidan Maguire, Navan, 2pm. Sat nav to C15 W4C2.
  • Rural Support & CAFRE. “Coping with the pressures of farming”. Poultry sector only. At Seagoe Hotel, Portadown 7.30pm. Enrol at www.ruralsupport.org.uk.

    • Fri 4 March

  • Charolais sale 55 bulls 5 heifers. Show 4pm sale 7pm. Clogher Mart.

    • Sat 5 March

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime. Black Beweties sale. In-lamb Blackface from 14 flocks. Ballymena Mart 10.30am.
  • Goat & coloured sheep sale. At Beatties, Omagh, 11am.

    • Tues 8 March

  • Teagasc Spring Beef Grass walk. At Brendan McKearney, Castleblaney, 2pm. Sat nav to A75 YN25.
  • Letterkenny Show Society bull sale. 41 Charolais, eight Limousin, four Hereford, two AA. Show 3pm sale 6.30pm. Raphoe Mart. Details from Ian on 00 353 87 2520420.

    • Wed 9 March

  • On farm meeting on solar panels at 11am. Start Solar along with Cappyhill. Hamilton farm, 25 Seagahan Rd, Collone, Armagh, BT60 1LG. Details from Mark Muldrew on 07843737452.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, evening.
  • CAFRE and Rural Support. “Coping with the pressures of farming”, 7.30pm. In Dundrod Presbyterian Church Halls. Enrol at www.ruralsupport.org.uk.

    • Thurs 10 March

  • UFU & CAFRE Sprayer VI operator online roadshow, 10am. Book at www.ufuni.org or call Angela on 9037 222.

    • Fri 11 March

  • CAFRE dry stone wall course, 10am to 3pm. At Glenwherry Hill Farm. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk.

    • Sat 12 March

  • The Rural Chaplin & other organisations. Breakfast and talk “Look after yourself”. Markethill Mart, 7.30am to 8.30am. Book by phone, text or WhatsApp to 07938 488372.
  • Health Check van. At Markethill mart, daytime.
  • Limousin Young Breeders. Rising Stars calf spectacular. Dungannon Mart 10am. Details from Connor Mulholland at 07899 002 291.