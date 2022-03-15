Fri 18 March

  • The Health Check van. At Draperstown Mart, from 10am.
  • Spring suckled calf sale. Downpatrick Mart 7pm.

    • Sat 19 March

  • Dairy dispersal sale of MBxFR, MB and FR. 160 head in-milk, 30 head in-calf, 25 springing heifers. For the Late Robert Skelton. Kilrea Mart 11am
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.

    • Mon 21 March

  • CAFRE and Rural Support. Coping with the pressures of farming, 7.30pm. In St John’s Parish Hall, Fivemiletown. Enrol at www.ruralsupport.org.uk

    • Tues 22 March

  • Online Launch of FOOD-I, noon to 1.30pm. An All-island food integrity initiative. Register at www.foodintegrityisland.com

    • Wed 23 March

  • Trailer marking event. At Erwins, Nutts Corner, 10am to 4pm.
  • The Health Check van. At Lisahally Mart from 6pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.
  • Rural Support meeting on Making Tax Digital. At Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Thurs 24 March

  • Dairy sale. Reduction for Newry herd, final dispersal for Killane herd. Springers for Inch Genetics. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 25 March

  • Simmental, Blonde, British Blue and Salers. Show 10am, sale noon. Dungannon Mart.

    • Sat 26 March

  • Trailer marking event. At Nelson Alexander, 88 Gloverstown Road, 10am to 4pm.
  • Dorset Diamonds sale. Rams and females. Ballymena Mart 11am. The Health Check van. At Newtownstewart Mart, daytime.