Thurs 24 March

  • Trailer marking event. At Erwins, Nutts Corner, 10am to 4pm.
  • Dairy sale. Reduction for Newry, final dispersal for Killane, Springers for Inch Genetics. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am
  • Rural Support & CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Walshes Hotel, Maghera 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • Holstein Young Breeders judging. At McCann’s Simlahill herd. 51 Ballysallagh Road, Bangor, 7.30pm. Details Andrew at 07789 285272.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 25 March

  • Sale order, Salers, Blondes, Simms, commercial Simm maidens. Show 10am sale noon. Dungannon Mart
  • The Health Check van. At Fane Valley, Altnamackin, 10am to 3.30pm.
  • Breeding cattle sale. Swatragh Mart, 7.30pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.

    • Sat 26 March

  • Trailer marking event. At Nelson Alexander, 88 Gloverstown Road, 10am to 4pm.
  • Dorset Diamonds sale. Rams and females. Show 11am, sale 1.30pm. Ballymena Mart.
  • Clydesdale stallion parade and show. Kilrea Mart, 11am.
  • The Health Check van. At Newtownstewart Mart, daytime.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick & Hilltown Marts, daytime.

    • Mon 28 March

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 29 March

  • Retirement sale of Ballylagan herd. 60 head, robot milked. 70 young stock. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.
  • Rural Support & CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Belmont Hotel, Banbridge 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • NIIAS webinar on Zoom, 7.30pm. Robots and farming. Register at secretary@niias.co.uk
  • Rural Support & CAFRE meeting. “Coping with the pressures of farming”, 7.30pm. In Ballywillan Presbyterian Church Hall, Portrush. Enrol at www.ruralsupport.org.uk
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening

    • Thurs 31 March

  • Rural Support & CAFRE. Making Tax Digital. Webinar 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678

    • Sat 2 April

  • Auction sale of 81 vintage tractors. For Aidan Strain, Mullaghbawn. Bid on-farm or online at www.cheffins.co.uk. Details at 01353 777767.

    •