31 March

  • Machinery open day at Hunter Kane, Ballintoy, 10am to 10pm.
  • Rural Support & CAFRE, Making Tax Digital online webinar 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • The Rural Chaplain at The Downshire Arms, Hilltown, 8pm. Details from Kenny at 07938 488372.

    • Sat 2 April

  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill mart, daytime.
  • Auction sale of 81 vintage tractors for Aidan Strain, Mullaghbawn, BT35 9TR. Bid on-farm or online at www.cheffins.co.uk. Details from 01353 777767.
  • NI Sheepdog Society charity trials, 8am, at Eamon McAuley, Staffordstown Road, Toome. Details from Eamon on 07808 148487.

    • Mon 4 April

  • Holstein NI AGM, 8pm, at Dunsilly Hotel, 20 Dunsilly Rd, Antrim.

    • Tues 5 April

  • Rural Support & CAFRE, Making Tax Digital, online webinar, 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Tues 5 to Thurs 7 April

  • Magnificent Moilies timed online auction sale at www.harrisonheatherington.co.uk.

    • Wed 6 April

  • Suffolks spring lamb show and sale, Ballymena Mart, 10am.
  • AHDB webinar, 7pm to 8.20pm.
  • Cereals and oilseeds. Register at www.ahdb.org.uk/cereals-oilseeds
  • The Rural Chaplin at Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 7 April

  • Society of Dairy Technology conference, “Shaping the Dairy Industry for tomorrow” at Loughry Campus. Details at www.sdt.org or call 07887 875456.
  • Rural Support & CAFRE meeting, Making Tax Digital at Canal Court Hotel, Newry, 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Fri 8 April

  • Multibreed beef bull sale, Ballymena Mart, 11am.

    • Sat 9 April

  • The Rural Chaplain & other organisations, Breakfast and talk “Looking after yourself”, Hilltown Mart, 9am to 10am. Book by phone, text or WhatsApp on 07938 488372.
  • AHV charity tractor pull, 2pm. Over two miles from Clogher to Augher. Tractor by Grassmen for the Air Ambulance. Donate at www.gofundme.com – search AHV.