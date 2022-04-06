Thurs 7 April

  • Society of Dairy Technology conference. Shaping the Dairy Industry for tomorrow. At Loughry campus. Details at www.sdt.org or call 07887 875456.
  • Rural Support and CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Canal Court Hotel, Newry 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Fri 8 April

  • Multibreed beef bull sale. Ballymena Mart 12.30pm.
  • Auction of Hope, 8pm. For Air Ambulance and Cancer Fund for Children. At Beattie, Glenpark Estate, Omagh. Bid ringside or at beattie.MartEye.ie. Details from Libby at 07775 584884.

    • Sat 9 April

  • The Rural Chaplain and other organisations. Breakfast and talk “Looking after yourself”. Hilltown Mart, 9am to 10am. Book by phone, text or WhatsApp to 07938 488372.
  • W K Powell open day. Minerals and vitamins for cattle and sheep. At 197 Keady Rd, Armagh BT60 3AG.
  • The Health Check van. At Hilltown Mart, from 10am.
  • AHV charity tractor pull, 2pm. Over two miles from Clogher to Augher. Tractor by Grassmen, for the Air Ambulance. Donate at www.gofundme.com search AHV

    • Mon 11 April

  • Rural Support and CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 12 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wed 13 April

  • Rural Support and CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.