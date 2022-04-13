Fri 15 April

  • The Health Check van. At Keady Mart, from 10am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime
  • Fane Valley Fecpak information day. At Claudy store.

    • Sat 16 April

  • Bradley’s Corner Vintage. Charity working day, from 10am. At Evans farm, Ballynagowan Road, DesertMartin. Details at 07928 928 270.

    • Mon 18 April

  • Responsible use of Antimicrobials on Beef and Sheep farms. Online webinar 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Tues 19 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • Native breeds day. Herefords 17 bulls and six heifers. Show 10.30am, sale noon. Dungannon Mart
  • Dairy dispersal sale. Fresh-calved 65 head. Friesian, Holstein Friesian and Jersey. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.

    • Wed 20 April

  • Holstein Young Breeders judging. At Orr’s Ballyportery herd. 60 Ballyportery Road Ballymena, 7.30pm. Details Andrew at 07789 285272.

    • Thurs 21 April

  • Dairy sale, bulls, fresh cows and heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11am.
  • Rural Support and CAFRE meeting. Making Tax Digital. At Westville Hotel, Enniskillen 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Fri 22 April

  • The health check van. At Ballymena Mart from 10am.
  • Fane Valley Fecpak information day. At Claudy store.

    • Sat 23 April

  • The Farmers Bash country music show. Chosen charity, Rural Support. At The SSE Arena, Belfast. Doors 6.30pm for concert 8pm. Tickets at https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/