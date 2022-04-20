Thurs 21 April

  • Dairy sale, bulls, fresh cows and heifers, served and bulling heifers, heifer calves and semen, Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • Rural support and CAFRE meeting, Making Tax Digital at Westville Hotel, Enniskillen, 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown mart, evening.

    • Fri 22 April

  • 30 Charolais and Limousin heifers for T & A Butler, Ballymena Mart. The Health check van present from 10am.
  • Fane Valley Fecpak information day at Claudy store.
  • Breeding cattle sale and 25 in-calf heifers, due May, Swatragh Mart. 7.30pm.

    • Sat 23 April

  • The Farmers Bash country music show, chosen charity, Rural Support at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Doors 6.30pm for concert 8pm. Tickets at https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/

    • Mon 25 April

  • Rural support and CAFRE meeting, Making Tax Digital, At White Horse hotel, Derry/L’derry, 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.
  • Responsible use of antimicrobials on beef and sheep farms. Online webinar 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Tues 26 April

  • The Health Check van at Saintfield Mart from 10am.
  • Dispersal sale 120 head, robot milked for Paul O’Kane, Kilrea Mart, 11.30am.
  • Rural support and CAFRE meeting, Making Tax Digital at La Mon House Hotel, Castlereagh, 7pm. Register at 0800 138 1678.

    • Thurs 28 April

  • The Health Check van at Pomeroy Mart from 6pm,

    • Fri 29 April

  • Charolais club sale, Swatragh Mart, 7.30pm.

    • Sat 30 April

  • Jalex sale, 12.30pm, 200 in-calf heifers at Alexander’s, 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY with www.harrisonheatherington.co.uk